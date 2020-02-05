Teacher Gun Training Requirements Bill Clears Senate

Teachers who want to carry guns in schools would have to undergo 40 hours of training under a bill approved by the Senate this week.

The measure now heads to the House, where similar legislation died last year.

The bill requires training in weapons, legal ramifications, 911 calls and a mental health evaluation. It also requires 16 hours of renewal training each year.

But Sen. Mark Stoops (D-Bloomington) doesn’t want more guns in schools at all.

“What we’re going to get is a number of well-meaning amateurs who are going to be armed in schools,” Stoops says.

Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown) notes current law already allows educators to carry guns – without training – as long as the local school board okays it.

“A vote against this bill is a vote to allow untrained teachers to carry firearms around our children,” Garten says.

Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) killed a virtually identical bill last year. He doesn’t believe there should be limits on carrying guns. But Lucas isn’t the House sponsor of this year’s version.

The Senate approved the legislation 42-7.

