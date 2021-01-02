Tens Of Thousands Of Power Outages In Area, Century Center Opens Warming Site

It could take a few days to restore power in parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan after ice knocked down power lines. Indiana Michigan Power estimated that 75% of outages in the South Bend/Elkhart area should be restored by late Sunday with the balance by Monday afternoon. Michigan outages should be cured by early Sunday evening. There were 30,500 outages reported in the utility’s Indiana territory and 3,350 in Michigan. The city of South Bend opened the Century Center as an emergency warming site. NIPSCO also reported around 19,000 households without power.

(You can read more about the Century Center as a warming site in the release below.)

The City of South Bend has opened the Century Center to serve as a warming site for residents who are without power and heat.



Residents can take shelter at the Century Center, 20 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd, South Bend, IN 46601, beginning at 5 p.m. today and continuing until the need subsides. Because of the continuing threat of COVID-19, residents at the warming site will be required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing to mitigate the spread of the virus.



The warming site will make available electrical outlets for residents who have medical or other needs. Pets cannot be brought into the Century Center.



Residents who need immediate medical attention or are experiencing an emergency should call 911.

La ciudad de South Bend ha abierto el Century Center para que sirva como un lugar de calentamiento para los residentes que no tienen electricidad ni calefacción.

Los residentes pueden refugiarse en el Century Center, 20 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd, South Bend, IN 46601, a partir de las 5 p.m. hoy y continuar hasta que la necesidad disminuya. Debido a la continua amenaza de COVID-19, los residentes en el sitio de calentamiento deberán usar una cubierta facial y observar el distanciamiento social para mitigar la propagación del virus.

El lugar de calentamiento pondrá a disposición enchufes eléctricos para los residentes que tengan necesidades médicas o de otro tipo. No se pueden traer mascotas al Century Center.

Los residentes que necesitan atención médica inmediata o están experimentando una emergencia deben llamar al 911.