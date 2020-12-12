Tenth Execution Of 2020 Carried Out In Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Trump administration has carried out its 10th execution of the year, putting to death a Louisiana truck driver who killed his 2-year-old daughter by slamming her head against a truck’s windows and dashboard. Alfred Bourgeois was pronounced dead at 8:21 p.m. Eastern time. His lawyers had argued that the 56-year-old had an IQ that put him in the intellectually disabled category, which they say should have meant he was eligible for a life prison sentence but not the death penalty. His execution Friday night was the second this week at a prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Three more executions are planned in January.