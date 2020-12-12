Tenth Execution Of 2020 Carried Out In Terre Haute

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

This June 27, 2020 photo provided by Nueces County Sheriff's Office in Corpus Christi, Texas, shows Alfred Bourgeois. The Trump administration plans to continue its unprecedented series of post-election federal executions Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, by putting to death Bourgeois, a Louisiana truck driver who severely abused his 2-year-old daughter for weeks in 2002, then killed her by slamming her head against a truck's windows and dashboard.
Credit (Nueces County Sheriff's Office via AP)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Trump administration has carried out its 10th execution of the year, putting to death a Louisiana truck driver who killed his 2-year-old daughter by slamming her head against a truck’s windows and dashboard. Alfred Bourgeois was pronounced dead at 8:21 p.m. Eastern time. His lawyers had argued that the 56-year-old had an IQ that put him in the intellectually disabled category, which they say should have meant he was eligible for a life prison sentence but not the death penalty. His execution Friday night was the second this week at a prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Three more executions are planned in January.

Tags: 
execution
Terre Haute
Alfred Bourgeois
Indiana
Local

Related Content

Trump Administration Plans 2nd Execution In Terre Haute In As Many Days

By MICHAEL TARM AP Legal Affairs Writer 23 hours ago
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Trump administration plans to continue its unprecedented series of post-election federal executions by putting to death a Louisiana truck driver who abused his 2-year-old daughter for weeks, then killed her by slamming her head against a truck's windows and dashboard. Lawyers for 56-year-old Alfred Bourgeois argue he is in the intellectually disabled category and that federal law should bar his execution on Friday.

9th Execution of 2020 Occurred At Federal Prison In Terre Haute

By Associated Press Dec 11, 2020
(Stacey Brownstein/Federal Public Defender for the Western District of Washington via AP)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Trump administration has carried out its ninth federal execution of the year in what has been a first series of executions during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years. Federal prison officials in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Thursday executed a Texas street-gang member for his role in the 1999 slayings of an Iowa religious couple. The case of 40-year-old Brandon Bernard was a rare execution of a person who was in his teens when his crime was committed.

Execution Staff Has COVID-19 After Inmate Is Put To Death

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press Dec 8, 2020
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. government plows forward with its plan for lame-duck executions in the midst of a pandemic, the Justice Department disclosed that eight staff members who took part in an execution last month tested positive for the coronavirus but five of those staffers would take part in executions scheduled for this week.

8th Inmate This Year Executed At Prison In Terre Haute

By Associated Press Nov 20, 2020
COURTESY: FEDERAL BUREAU OF PRISONS

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. government has executed a man who kidnapped and raped a 16-year-old Texas girl before dousing her with gasoline and burying her alive. Orlando Hall is the eighth federal inmate put to death this year after a nearly two-decade hiatus. Hall died by injection Thursday at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. His attorneys cited concerns that Hall, who was Black, was sentenced on the recommendation of an all-white jury. The Trump administration renewed federal executions this year. Only three federal inmates had been executed in the previous 56 years.