Testing Confirms 989 Additional Virus Cases In Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Testing has confirmed nearly 1,000 additional cases of the COVID-19 virus in Indiana. The state's health department says Saturday that the 989 new cases brings Indiana's total to 67,122 residents who have tested positive for the virus. More than 2,771 people have died from complications due to the virus since the state's first death was recorded in mid-March. Another 200 deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. The Indiana State Department of Health says more than 35% of hospital intensive care unit beds and more than 84 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

