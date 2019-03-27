Theresa May Agrees To Quit If Brexit Deal Passes In UK Parliament

Updated at 2:35 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday that she will resign if Parliament will pass her Brexit deal, which has already been defeated twice.

"I have heard very clearly the mood of the parliamentary party," May said, according to Reuters. "I know there is a desire for a new approach and new leadership in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations and I won't stand in the way of that."

Members of May's own Conservative party had urged her to promise to step aside in exchange for their votes for her deal. She announced her willingness to step down at a meeting of Conservative lawmakers.

"I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party," May told the Tories, according to a meeting transcript released by her office.

She did not set a specific date for her departure. The resignation would clear the way for a different Conservative leader to steer through the next phases of the U.K.'s divorce from the European Union. May has survived two no-confidence votes in Parliament, most recently in January.

The government hopes the prime minister's offer will encourage more lawmakers to vote in favor of May's deal when it is presented again. The plan is for that to happen on Friday, but it is not clear if the speaker of Parliament will allow it to be brought forward for a third time.

