Thor Purchasing Alabama RV Manufacturer

RED BAY, Ala. (AP) — Indiana-based Thor Industries says it is purchasing Tiffin Motorhomes, the Alabama-based manufacturer of high-end recreational vehicles. The deal is worth $300 million. Thor says the Tiffin Group would operate as a stand-alone division of the corporation, and the Tiffin family will continue to run it. Thor is publicly traded and describes its combined holdings as the world’s largest maker of RVs. Tiffin has plants in Alabama and Mississippi. It reported $800 million in RV sales in fiscal 2020.