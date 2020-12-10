Three Hours Of Hanukkah Programming From 9pm-Midnight On 88.1 WVPE On Mon., Dec. 14th

At 9 PM we begin with Hanukkah Lights.

A perennial NPR favorite, Hanukkah Lights features all new Hanukkah stories read by hosts Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz. It’s been a difficult year and these stories will reflect that. They’re darker than usual. But we hope the miracle of Hanukkah casts its light through the radio. We think the tales will resonate with you because of their mixture of sadness and strength. On the show, a story that gives thanks for unexpected gifts, a tale that yearns for the dark days to be long again, a young woman finds herself searching for a sense of belonging and the last describes having two contrary feelings at the same time.

10 PM - A Chanukah Celebration Across the Globe



Illuminate the Festival of Lights with this fascinating world music program. A Chanukah Celebration Across the Globe is a journey into the rich and varied melodic traditions of countries where Jews have lived and worshiped for centuries, including music from Eastern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Balkans, Central Asia ...and Africa! You'll hear performances from top New York ensembles East of the River, Shashmaqam, and the Marty Levitt Klezmer Orchestra – plus a recording of the astounding Jewish community of Putti Village, in Uganda. A lively program, full of intriguing treasures. Hosted by WQXR’s Naomi Lewin.

11 PM - Eternal Echoes for Hanukkah



Violinist Itzhak Perlman and Jewish music scholar and performer Hankus Netsky join host James David Jacobs for an hour of songs and stories celebrating the holiday known as "The Festival of Lights."