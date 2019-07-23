Tonight Listen To WVPE's Exclusive Interview With Jazz Legend Dave Koz

By Diane Daniels 1 hour ago

Dave Koz performs at The Society of Singers' 21st ELLA Awards on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2014 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The event honored Mike Love, lead singer and co-founder of The Beach Boys, producer Nigel Lythgoe, and backup singers The Waters Family.
Credit Matt Sayles/Invision for The Society of Singers/AP Images

Tonight at 9pm on 88.1 WVPE, don't miss our interview with famed jazz musician Dave Koz.  Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns tour is making a stop Friday, July 26, at 9pm at the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds in New Buffalo.  WVPE's own Karl Smith, the host of J:Cubed, got the chance to do an extensive interview with Koz.  Listen tonight at 9pm and Karl will also tell you how you can get a chance to win free tickets to the Dave Koz show Friday.  Karl also will be playing plenty of Dave Koz music tonight during the show.  

We've got a snippet from Karl's Dave Koz interview for you here.

(Spoiler Alert: If you love the sound of groups like Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago, Blood Sweat and Tears and Kool and the Gang - you're likely going to love the sound of the show Koz is bringing to New Buffalo on Friday.)

Tags: 
Feature
Dave Koz
Silver Creek Event Center
Four Winds
New Buffalo
jazz

