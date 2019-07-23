Tonight Listen To WVPE's Exclusive Interview With Jazz Legend Dave Koz

Tonight at 9pm on 88.1 WVPE, don't miss our interview with famed jazz musician Dave Koz. Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns tour is making a stop Friday, July 26, at 9pm at the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds in New Buffalo. WVPE's own Karl Smith, the host of J:Cubed, got the chance to do an extensive interview with Koz. Listen tonight at 9pm and Karl will also tell you how you can get a chance to win free tickets to the Dave Koz show Friday. Karl also will be playing plenty of Dave Koz music tonight during the show.

We've got a snippet from Karl's Dave Koz interview for you here.

Listen to a brief clip from Karl Smith's interview with Dave Koz. Here Koz talks about how some of the musical influences of popular groups that featured horn sections from the 1970's and 80's can be heard in the current tour he is bringing to the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo on Friday, July 26. Listen for the entire 11+ minute long interview tonight at 9pm on J:Cubed on 88.1 WVPE.

(Spoiler Alert: If you love the sound of groups like Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago, Blood Sweat and Tears and Kool and the Gang - you're likely going to love the sound of the show Koz is bringing to New Buffalo on Friday.)