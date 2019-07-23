Tonight Listen To WVPE's Exclusive Interview With Jazz Legend Dave Koz

Tonight at 9pm on 88.1 WVPE, don't miss our interview with famed jazz musician Dave Koz. Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns tour is making a stop Friday, July 26, at 9pm at the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds in New Buffalo. WVPE's own Karl Smith, the host of J:Cubed, got the chance to do an extensive interview with Koz. Listen tonight at 9pm and Karl will also tell you how you can get a chance to win free tickets to the Dave Koz show Friday. Karl also will be playing plenty of Dave Koz music tonight during the show.
We've got a snippet from Karl's Dave Koz interview for you here.
(Spoiler Alert: If you love the sound of groups like Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago, Blood Sweat and Tears and Kool and the Gang - you're likely going to love the sound of the show Koz is bringing to New Buffalo on Friday.)