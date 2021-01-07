Top Federal Prosecutor In Michigan Seeks Tips On Capitol Mob

Pro-Trump extremists clash with police and security forces as they invade the Inauguration Day platform on Wednesday. Security forces were quickly overrun as the mob reached the Capitol.
Credit ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A top federal prosecutor in Michigan is urging people to give tips to the FBI if they are aware of people who joined a violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election. U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider's jurisdiction covers a 34-county area including metropolitan Detroit. He says investigators will review video surveillance and other evidence. Six Michigan men ranging in age from 25 to 64 were arrested by D.C. police. For were arrested for curfew violations, one for unlawful entry and violating the curfew, and one on gun charges.

