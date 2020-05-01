Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre Plans To Reopen For 2020 Season This Weekend

After a bit of back and forth, The Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre in Plymouth plans to open for the season Friday and Saturday according to its Facebook page.

The drive-in was originally going to open the weekend of April 24th but was stopped by the Indiana State Excise Police until Governor Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order was lifted.

But with new rules in place by the Marshall County Health Department, Tri- Way is planning to reopen for the 2020 season this weekend.

The following was posted on the Tri-Way Drive-in Theatre Facebook page:



The Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre will open for the 2020 season this Friday and Saturday May 1 & 2. But these are things you need to know before you come to the drive-in so you know what to expect:

These policies are not open for discussion, and must be followed as per guidelines set forth by the Marshall County Health Department:

1. Patrons must stay in their vehicle except to go to the restroom or get concessions, and you must wear a face mask or covering over your mouth and nose for these purposes. (No Lawn chairs outside). The Playground is closed !!!

2. Only 1 vehicle between the poles.

3. Only a certain number of patrons will be allowed in a

restroom at one time to maintain social distancing. You

need to wash your hands before and after you use the

restroom.

4.Concession may be ordered from our take out window on

the south side of the concession stand with social

distancing being maintained.

Be considerate of your fellow patrons so everyone can stay safe.

Our movie lineup will be:

Screen #1:

1st Feature: Trolls World Tour (PG)

2nd Feature: Dollitle (PG)

Screen #2:

1st Feature: The Invisible Man (R)

2nd Feature: The Hunt (R)

Shows will start at about 8:30.

Please don't ruin this for all the other drive-in theatres trying to get open. Stay safe.