Tribute In Indy Is "Shining A Light" On MLK Legacy

A special "Shinning A Lights" presentation honors Martin Luther King Jr. is seen on the side of the Indianapolis Power & Light Company downtown headquarters, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Indianapolis. Guests can hear part of the I Have a Dream speech with photos.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is shutting down state government buildings in Indianapolis for most of next week. He said it’s out of “an abundance of caution” surrounding threats to other state capitols related to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and the recent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.