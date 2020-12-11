Trump Administration Plans 2nd Execution In Terre Haute In As Many Days

By MICHAEL TARM AP Legal Affairs Writer 13 minutes ago

FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. The Trump administration plans to continue its unprecedented series of post-election federal executions Friday, Dec. 11, by putting to death Alfred Bourgeois, a Louisiana truck driver who severely abused his 2-year-old daughter for weeks in 2002, then killed her by slamming her head against a truck’s windows and dashboard.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Trump administration plans to continue its unprecedented series of post-election federal executions by putting to death a Louisiana truck driver who abused his 2-year-old daughter for weeks, then killed her by slamming her head against a truck's windows and dashboard. Lawyers for 56-year-old Alfred Bourgeois argue he is in the intellectually disabled category and that federal law should bar his execution on Friday. Bourgeois would be the 10th federal death-row inmate put to death since federal executions resumed under President Donald Trump in July after a 17-year hiatus. He would be the second person executed this week at a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Three more executions are planned in January.

Tags: 
execution
Terre Haute
Federal prison
Alfred Bourgeois
Indiana
Local
Trump

9th Execution of 2020 Occurred At Federal Prison In Terre Haute

By Associated Press 4 hours ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The Trump administration has carried out its ninth federal execution of the year in what has been a first series of executions during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years. Federal prison officials in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Thursday executed a Texas street-gang member for his role in the 1999 slayings of an Iowa religious couple. The case of 40-year-old Brandon Bernard was a rare execution of a person who was in his teens when his crime was committed.

Execution Staff Has COVID-19 After Inmate Is Put To Death

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press Dec 8, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. government plows forward with its plan for lame-duck executions in the midst of a pandemic, the Justice Department disclosed that eight staff members who took part in an execution last month tested positive for the coronavirus but five of those staffers would take part in executions scheduled for this week.

8th Inmate This Year Executed At Prison In Terre Haute

By Associated Press Nov 20, 2020
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. government has executed a man who kidnapped and raped a 16-year-old Texas girl before dousing her with gasoline and burying her alive. Orlando Hall is the eighth federal inmate put to death this year after a nearly two-decade hiatus. Hall died by injection Thursday at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. His attorneys cited concerns that Hall, who was Black, was sentenced on the recommendation of an all-white jury. The Trump administration renewed federal executions this year. Only three federal inmates had been executed in the previous 56 years.

Man Set To Be Put To Death Today At Prison In Terre Haute

By Associated Press Nov 19, 2020
UNDATED (AP) — A man convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl, then bludgeoning her with a shovel before burying her alive, is scheduled to be put to death. Orlando Hall is set to die by injection Thursday at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. He would be the eighth inmate executed this year as part of the Trump administration’s resumption of federal executions after a pause of nearly two decades. Hall’s attorneys have argued that racial bias played a role in his death sentence. Hall is Black and his sentence was recommended by an all-white jury.

ACLU Files Injunction To Prevent Transfer Of Female Inmate Facing Execution To Indiana

By George Hale Nov 17, 2020

The American Civil Liberties Union is seeking to stop the transfer of a federal death row inmate to Indiana to be executed.

The ACLU filed for a preliminary injunction Monday against U.S. Attorney General William Barr, the federal prison bureau and the wardens of two federal facilities. The filing seeks to alter federal death row inmate Lisa Montgomery’s newly imposed detention conditions in Texas and prevent federal officials from transferring her to Indiana to be executed next month.