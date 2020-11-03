Trump-Biden Showdown, Senate Race Top Michigan's Ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Polls are open in Michigan, where Joe Biden is seeking to reclaim the once-reliably blue state for Democrats, while President Donald Trump is trying to again seize the key battleground. Tuesday's election also features the state's most competitive U.S. Senate race in 20 years, several closely watched U.S. House contests and a dogfight for control of the state House. Voters also are deciding the makeup of the Michigan Supreme Court. In the Senate race, Democratic Sen. Gary Peters is eyeing a second term. Republican John James is looking to become just the second Michigan Republican to serve in the Senate in more than 40 years.