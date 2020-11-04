Trump Campaign Filing Lawsuit In Michigan Over Vote Counting

By Diane Daniels 9 minutes ago

A Republican election challenger at right watches over election inspectors as they examine a ballot as votes are counted into the early morning hours Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the central counting board in Detroit.
Credit (AP PHOTO/DAVID GOLDMAN)

President Trump's campaign has announced it is filing a lawsuit in Michigan over the counting of ballots as of today. 

A portion of the campaign statement issued said: 

President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted.

(A screenshot of the emailed announcement is below.) 

Berrien County Vote Results

By Diane Daniels 3 hours ago
(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Berrien County's updated accurate vote totals are not showing up in data being reported so far by some of the major networks and media organizations (including AP and NPR.)  With 97.58% of the vote in, President Trump has won 43, 148 votes to Joe Biden's 36,451.

To view the updated resuts, here is a link.

NPR Live: 2020 Election Updates And Results

By Nov 2, 2020
NPR

Follow NPR’s live coverage on this day after the election as results continue to come in.

