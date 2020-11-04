Trump Campaign Filing Lawsuit In Michigan Over Vote Counting

President Trump's campaign has announced it is filing a lawsuit in Michigan over the counting of ballots as of today.

A portion of the campaign statement issued said:

President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted.

(A screenshot of the emailed announcement is below.)