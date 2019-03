President Donald Trump is bringing a campaign rally to Grand Rapids.

The rally is scheduled for Thursday, March 28 at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Free tickets are available here.



Trump has previously thanked Michigan for supporting him the in 2016 election. Michigan proved to be one of the key states in securing his victory of Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump is coming to Michigan after Democratic candidates for president Kirsten Gillibrand and Beto O'Rourke made appearances here last week.