Trump To Nominate Northern Indiana Federal Prosecutor To 7th Circuit If Barrett Is Confirmed

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II
Credit https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndin/meet-us-attorney#:~:text=Thomas%20L.%20Kirsch%20II%20is%20the%20United%20States,a%20former%20partner%20at%20Winston%20%26%20Strawn%20LLP.

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — President Donald Trump intends to nominate a northern Indiana federal prosecutor to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The White House announced Wednesday that Trump plans to nominate U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II, who was appointed to the Northern District of Indiana in 2017. Barrett is expected to be confirmed by the Senate within the next week. As U.S. attorney, Kirsch has concentrated on prosecuting drug- and gang-related crimes.

Tags: 
Thomas Kirsch
Amy Coney Barrett
7th Circuit Court of Appeals
Indiana
Local
Trump

