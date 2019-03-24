Trump Touts Justice Department Summary Of Mueller Findings

President Trump says "it was a shame" the nation had to go through the investigation. Trump claims the report found "there was no collusion with Russia, there was no obstruction." In fact, Mueller did not make a determination on whether Trump committed obstruction of justice in the Russia probe.

Trump is also lashing out at the investigation, claiming without evidence that it was "an illegal takedown that failed."

Trump spoke to reporters before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington from a weekend at his private club in Florida.