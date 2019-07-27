Trust wants to expand PFAS testing on Flint's Buick City stormwater pipes

Officials overseeing the former General Motors’ Buick City site in Flint have submitted a plan to the state to expand their investigation of PFAS contamination discharging into the Flint River.

PFAS has been linked to numerous public health issues.



This week, the RACER Trust submitted a short-term characterization study of discharges of PFAS to the Flint River from storm water outfalls associated with the former GM Buick City property to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

The report presents a summary of sampling conducted from November 2018 to June 2019 and includes the results from the most recent samples collected on June 5, 2019.

Grant Trigger is the clean-up manager for the Racer Trust. He says they’ve just conducted another round of dry and wet weather sampling of storm water pipes.

“But we haven’t completed the sampling for either because the weather conditions have been so wet,” says Trigger. “That may seem a little odd to say that, but when there’s too much rain you can’t collect the sample because the pipe’s underwater.”

Trigger believes the PFAS contamination is likely coming from groundwater on the Buick City site.

The Racer Trust says there is no indication that any drinking water sources are or have been impacted by PFAS originating from Buick City.

A public meeting on the Buick City PFAS is expected to take place in August.

