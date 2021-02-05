Trying To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine? Share Your Experience

People are trying to navigate the most ambitious and complex vaccine rollout in history, and they're turning to Web sites, local government, health providers, and local pharmacies for answers.

The Covid-19 vaccine is still in very short supply, but there are plenty of other potential stumbling blocks, too. Have you been able to find out whether and where vaccine supplies exist? Or whether you qualify for one in your area?

The rules, supply and public outreach for vaccination vary by area. So NPR wants to know the range of experiences consumers have had, and some of the challenges they might face.

Where did you seek answers? Did a Web site give you the information you needed? If you weren't eligible yet, were you able to pre-register or get on a waitlist?

Or perhaps you've gotten a vaccine dose already and can speak to the process. Did vaccinators confirm your eligibility and check your ID? Were you asked about your race? Were you monitored or treated for a negative reaction?

Share your thoughts with us in the form below. A producer may contact you to follow up, and your response may be used in an upcoming story, on-air or online.

We will not use your submission in our story until we have communicated with you and obtained your consent to use the details that will be published.

