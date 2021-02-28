Tuition Fund Honors Slain Indiana University Football Player

Credit (AP Photo/Michael Conroy File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis high school is naming a new scholarship fund in honor of alum Chris Beaty, a former Indiana University football player and businessman who was slain in downtown Indianapolis last May during unrest following the death of George Floyd. Cathedral High School announced last week that $100,000 donated to the school from a GoFundMe campaign will go toward the new Chris Beaty ’00 Endowed Memorial Tuition Fund. Beaty was 38 when he was shot and killed as he walked through an alley near his apartment building during violence that followed protests over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and police treatment of Black people.   

