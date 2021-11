Thanksgiving Day from 12-2pm, you'll hear amazing guests including Southern baking Goddess Cheryl Day of Back in the Day Bakery, the charming Pati Jinich, author of the forthcoming Treasures of the Mexican Table and host of the new PBS Primetime special La Frontera, Co-authors of the newest book, Cooking at Home, Chef David Chang and food journalist Priya Krishna, and J.Kenji Lopez-Alt of Serious Eats.