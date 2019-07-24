Two Democratic presidential hopefuls campaign in Flint

A pair of Democratic presidential campaigns swung through Flint Wednesday.

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke spoke to an enthusiastic crowd at a downtown Flint office building.

O’Rourke talked with the crowd about a variety of issues, including immigration and entrepreneurship.



Referencing Flint’s water crisis, he also spoke about the federal government investing in providing clean drinking water.

“This is a crisis in our country right now,” O’Rourke told reporters after his event. “Our administration will spend whatever it takes to make sure that we meet it so that we can guarantee the public health of this country.”

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker made a low profile stop in Flint. The Democratic presidential hopeful held a closed door meeting with local civic leaders, discussing education among other issues.

Both O'Rourke and Booker appeared early in the day ay the NAACP convention in Detroit.

