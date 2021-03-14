Two Elkhart Co. Companies Turning Buses Into Showers For Homeless Women

By Associated Press 27 minutes ago

Steve Hamburger, left, and Vera Tims, right, sort through items of clothing that were donated by two medical societies to the Tent City homeless encampment in Lakewood N.J. on Oct. 24, 2012.
Credit (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (AP) — Two northern Indiana companies are collaborating with a New Jersey city to turn old school buses into laundry and shower facilities for homeless women. Infinity Trailers in Elkhart and Diamond Trailers & Specialty Vehicles in Middlebury are revamping two school buses purchased from Joliet, Illinois, into mobile shower and laundry vehicles. Each bus has two showers, a washer, dryer and couches and can house about eight people at a time. Work on the retooled buses is expected to be completed soon before they’re shipped to Jersey City, New Jersey, at the end of March. They’ll be placed in service throughout the East Coast city.

