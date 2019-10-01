Two Indiana Counties To Begin Spraying To Fight Mosquito Virus

By Associated Press 1 minute ago

File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, a biologist examines a mosquito.
Credit RICK BOWMER/AP PHOTO/FILE

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Two northern Indiana counties will conduct aerial spraying to combat a rare mosquito-borne virus that's been found in several local horses.

Elkhart and LaGrange counties' commissioners authorized the spraying Monday in separate meetings. The decisions by the adjoining counties comes after eight horses in Elkhart County and two in LaGrange County tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis.

Human cases of the virus in adjacent Michigan counties factored in the Indiana counties' decisions to begin spraying.

The virus has been confirmed in humans or animals in at least 13 Michigan counties. Three people have died .

No Indiana residents have been diagnosed with the virus, which can cause brain infections.

Spraying is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Elkhart County, weather permitting. LaGrange County officials haven't finalized their plans.

Tags: 
mosquito
Eastern Equine Encephalitis
spraying
Indiana
Local

UPDATE: Four Michigan Counties To Be Sprayed Tonight For Deadly Mosquito Virus

By Associated Press Sep 30, 2019
UPDATE: 

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — After a weather-related delay, aerial spraying is planned in four Michigan counties to combat a rare mosquito-borne virus.

The state health department says areas in Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties are first on the list Monday night. Spraying in 10 other counties hasn't been scheduled yet.

It's the first aerial treatments in Michigan since 1980. The eastern equine encephalitis virus has been confirmed in humans or animals in southern and southwestern Michigan. There have been three human deaths.

Michigan Warns About Mosquito-Borne Virus After Three Deaths

By Associated Press Sep 18, 2019
PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — Public health officials are urging people to guard against mosquito bites after more cases of a rare mosquito-borne virus, including two additional deaths in southwestern Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an update Tuesday on eastern equine encephalitis, saying there were deaths in Cass and Van Buren counties. Those follow an earlier death in Kalamazoo County.

IN Health Department: Rare Mosquito-Borne Virus Detected In Elkhart County

By Diane Daniels Sep 12, 2019
Today the Indiana State Dept. of Health issued a warning about mosquitoes and a rare virus that has been detected in Elkhart County. Earlier this month in Michigan, the disease was confirmed in Berrien County and a person died from it in Kalamazoo County. 

Here is the Indiana Dept. of Health release in its entirety: 

INDIANAPOLIS—State health officials are urging Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites in response to the detection of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in northern Indiana.

 

Michigan Officials Report Mosquito-Borne Virus Death, Virus Also Detected In Berrien Co.

By Associated Press Sep 8, 2019
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Officials in Kalamazoo County say a person who contracted a mosquito-borne virus called Eastern Equine Encephalitis has died.

The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services says that the person was one of two in the county to contract the virus. Another confirmed case has been reported in Berrien County and health officials are trying to determine if two other people who became ill in Kalamazoo County have the virus.

Kalamazoo officials have not released any information about the person who died.