Two Indiana Factories Set To Close, Costing More Than 130 Jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Two northeastern Indiana factories are slated to close in the coming months, eliminating more than 130 jobs. Defense and aerospace supplier DCX-CHOL Enterprises has notified state officials that it expects to permanently close its Fort Wayne production site at the end of January. The shutdown will cost 52 jobs The other planned closing involves the Vibracoustic USA factory in the town of Ligonier. The auto parts supplier plans to cut 84 jobs with the closure. Most of those layoffs are scheduled by the end of March.

