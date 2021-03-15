Two Men Die While Fishing In LaPorte County

The Indiana DNR has released information on two men who died while fishing on a boat in LaPorte County on Sunday.

(You can read more from the DNR release below that was issued late Sunday.)

(Michigan City, Ind.) Indiana Conservation Officers and the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a boating accident that resulted in two fatalities.

Officers from both agencies responded to a private body of water near US 421 and Interstate 94 early this afternoon after receiving a report of two individuals who had fallen in the water while fishing.

A search was immediately initiated, and two deceased adult males were located. A joint investigation with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana Conservation Officers is ongoing. Identities of the victims are being withheld pending family notifications.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, and the LaPorte County Coroner’s Office.