Two People Are Sought For Questioning Following Deadly Morning Shooting In South Bend

Metro Homicide is investigating after a Monday morning shooting left an 18-year-old dead. Investigators are seeking help from the public to locate two individuals for questioning in the case. The shooting happened early Monday morning on Liston Street.

(You can read the release below.) St. Joseph County –South Bend Police Department (SBPD) officers responded this morning to a ShotSpotter alert received at approximately 4:22 a.m. Officers arrived to find a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of Liston Street. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased. He has been identified as Elijah Torres, 18 years old, of South Bend. The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) was activated, per protocol. CMHU continues to actively investigate, and is seeking the public’s help in locating two individuals that CMHU would like to speak to in connection with this investigation.

These individuals are: Ernest Clark, Jr., 20 years old, and Ernysia Clark, 19 years old

An autopsy date and time for Mr. Torres have not yet been confirmed. CMHU continues to seek witnesses and anyone with information regarding this investigation. If you have information regarding the whereabouts of these two individuals or the investigation, please contact CMHU at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. Please be advised that Ernest and Ernysia Clark are wanted for questioning only.