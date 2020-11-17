Two South Bend Schools Move Online Completely Due To Staff Quarantines

The South Bend Community School Corporation has announced that two schools will now be online only until after Thanksgiving due to large numbers of staff having to quarantine. The schools impacted are Lincoln Elementary and the Dickinson Fine Arts Academy.
St. Joseph County businesses can now be fined up to $250 for failing to enforce mask-wearing among employees. The County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 to pass the enforcement order Tuesday morning.
District 3 Commissioner Deb Fleming voted against the ordinance, citing her concern about what she says is a lack of scientific evidence that face masks effectively slow the spread of COVID-19. Many scientists and doctors claim otherwise.