Two South Bend Schools Move Online Completely Due To Staff Quarantines

By Diane Daniels 30 minutes ago

The South Bend Community School Corporation has announced that two schools will now be online only until after Thanksgiving due to large numbers of staff having to quarantine. The schools impacted are Lincoln Elementary and the Dickinson Fine Arts Academy.

(You can read the school's release below.) 

Credit South Bend Community School Corp.n

SBCSC
South Bend
schools
quarantine
Covid-19
Dickinson Fine Arts Academy
Lincoln Elementary
Local

Related Content

St. Joseph Co. Commission Votes For Fines For Face Mask Order Violations At Businesses

By Gemma DiCarlo 3 hours ago

St. Joseph County businesses can now be fined up to $250 for failing to enforce mask-wearing among employees. The County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 to pass the enforcement order Tuesday morning. 

District 3 Commissioner Deb Fleming voted against the ordinance, citing her concern about what she says is a lack of scientific evidence that face masks effectively slow the spread of COVID-19. Many scientists and doctors claim otherwise.

Indiana Pandemic Death Toll Tops 5K As Virus Continues Surge

By Associated Press 58 minutes ago
ISDH

 