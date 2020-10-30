Two Suspects Arrested In Beating Of Man In Wheelchair In Elkhart

Elkhart Police report that two individuals have been arrested for the June 29th robbery of a man in a wheelchair at 418 W. Franklin Street. After the crime occurred, police posted security camera footage of what happened. In the video you can also see the suspects hitting the victim.

Lt. Travis Snider with the Elkhart Police Dept. says the two wanted suspects were located yesterday (Oct. 29) about a block from where the crime occurred by a detective who was in the area on an unrelated matter.

Felicia Ware and Antrell Omar were identified as suspects in the case in early September.