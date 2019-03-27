Tyler Trent Remembered With Ross-Ade Memorial And Student Scholarship

Tyler Trent, a Purdue University student who died from a rare form of bone cancer in January, will be honored with a memorial at Ross-Ade Stadium. Trent became known nationally for his devotion to the Boilermakers football team.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels says the current student entrance to Ross-Ade, where Trent was first discovered camping out before a game by Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm, will become known as the Tyler Trent Memorial Gate.

“And to build an arch over it, which will honor his memory forever,” Daniels says.

The arch will also include a nearby plaque bearing Trent’s picture and the words “Forever Our Captain”. The memorial will be completed before this fall’s football season begins.

Daniels also announced Purdue freshman Sean English would be the first recipient of the Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award, which will be awarded to undergraduate students who have faced significant physical challenges as they navigate their college years. English lost his right leg when he was struck by a car after he and his family stopped to assist with an automobile accident in 2017.

“I feel like I’m one of Tyler Trent’s apostles—that I need to go out and spread his good word,” English says. “Because he was such a good man, and he had such a good message. He just didn’t have the time in this world to share this message.”

English had hoped to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a member of Purdue’s track program before his leg injury.

“So the fact that Tyler’s not here, and the fact that I’m here, means I’ve got some work to do,” English says.

English says while he never met Trent, the two conversed over Twitter and Trent offered advice on navigating Purdue’s campus with a disability.