Tyson Foods To Reopen Indiana Plant With Limited Production

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

A Tyson Fresh Meats plant employee leaves the plant, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Logansport, Ind. The plant will temporarily close its meatpacking plant in north-central Indiana after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Credit (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — Tyson Foods says it will reopen a plant in Logansport, Indiana, with limited production after a coronavirus outbreak. The company made the announcement Friday after local health and government officials and a union representative toured the plant. The pork processing plant closed for 14 days in an effort to contain the outbreak. Almost 900 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. According to a news release, the Arkansas-based company says it's taken additional precautions to reassure employees their work environment is safe. Tyson said it has doubled employee bonuses and increased short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30.

 

Tyson
meatpacking
Logansport
Covid-19
Coronavirus
reopening
Local
Indiana

Related Content

South Bend Mayor 'Astounded' By Gov. Holcomb's Plan To Start Reopening, Says It Is Too Soon

By 5 hours ago
Justin Hicks / WVPE

Some St. Joseph County and City of South Bend officials knocked Governor Eric Holcomb’s decision to begin lifting the stay-at-home order announced on Friday. Local officials say it's too soon. 

BREAKING: Holcomb Announces 5-Stage Plan To Get Indiana "Back On Track" By July 4

By Diane Daniels & Associated Press & Stephanie Weichmann Mar 29, 2020

BREAKING (Posted May 1 at 3:15pm):

Gov. Holcomb announced a complex plan for reopening the state.

COVID-19 Tests Will Soon Be Available For Elkhart County Residents Without Health Insurance

By 8 hours ago
Justin Hicks / WVPE Public Radio

Rapid COVID-19 antibody testing will soon be available for uninsured Elkhart County residents at the Center for Healing & Hope. The clinic provides affordable medical services to people with little to no health insurance and support for undocomented immigrants.