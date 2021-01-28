U Of M Students Asked Not To Leave Homes Due To COVID-19

By Associated Press 2 hours ago

The University of Michigan football stadium is shown in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Credit (AP PHOTO/PAUL SANCYA

Lansing, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan and the Washtenaw County Health Department have asked students to avoid leaving their residences to slow the spread of COVID-19 and a more contagious variant. The university saw 175 new cases of coronavirus in the student population at the beginning of the school year. The stay-in-place recommendation is effective immediately and will run through Feb. 7. The health department is asking students to limit leaving their residence to going to classes, going to get food, going to work and other necessary in-person activities. The variant is mutated version of COVID-19 that medical experts say is more contagious. 

Tags: 
University of Michigan
Covid-19
UK variant
stay at home orders
Ann Arbor
Washtenaw County
Michigan
Local

Related Content

U Of M Athletic Dept. On Pause Due To COVID-19 Variant

By Associated Press Jan 24, 2021
(AP PHOTO/PAUL SANCYA)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The entire University of Michigan athletic department is pausing after several positive tests for the new COVID-19 variant  that transmits at a higher rate. The state Department of Health and Human Services issued the mandate Saturday, with the school saying it follows the positive COVID-19 tests for several individuals linked to the athletic department. The entire department could be in quarantine for two weeks. The 11th-ranked women’s basketball team was set to play at home against Purdue on Sunday. That was one of four athletic events the school had scheduled.

Michigan's 'Big House' Now A 'Big Vaccine Clinic'

By Associated Press Jan 1, 2021
(AP PHOTO/PAUL SANCYA

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan’s Big House has been transformed into The Big Vaccine Clinic. A few hundred University of Michigan medical professionals and students who work in health care settings received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday at Michigan Stadium, one of the nation’s largest sporting venues. The on-campus stadium welcomed 100,000-plus maize-and-blue-clad fans on fall Saturdays before the pandemic. The university says its employees and students will receive a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine dose at the football stadium clinic.