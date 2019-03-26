Uber snaps up Middle East rival as it preps to go public

From the BBC World Service…Uber said today it's buying its Middle East rival in an announcement that comes just ahead of its highly anticipated stock market debut. Then, the European Parliament votes on controversial new copyright legislation today aimed at protecting people and media organizations from having content splashed on the World Wide Web for free. Plus, there's seemingly no end to the political turmoil over Brexit in Britain and that means ongoing uncertainty. We hear from the boss of a business helping get other businesses prepared for the possibility of any scenario – deal or no deal.

