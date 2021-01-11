U.K. Variant Strain Of COVID-19 Found In Indiana

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box
Today the Indiana Dept. of Health announced that the variant strain of the coronavirus detected in the U.K. has now been found confirmed in Indiana.


INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Health today announced that a new strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been identified in Indiana.

The strain, which was identified through testing at the Department of Health laboratory and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is the same one identified in the United Kingdom last fall. It does not cause more severe infections, but it is much more easily spread.

“It’s common for viruses to mutate, and we are seeing that occur with COVID-19,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Because this strain of the virus can be transmitted more easily, it’s more important than ever that Hoosiers continue to wear their masks, practice social distancing, maintain good hygiene and get vaccinated when they are eligible.”

