UM police say "no active threat" of shooter after emergency alert issued Saturday afternoon

An emergency alert was issued by the University of Michigan Saturday afternoon warning of an active shooter on its Ann Arbor campus. University police confirmed there was no active threat approximately an hour later.

Initial alerts were emailed, texted, and issued on social media at 5:04 p.m. reading, "Active shooter in Mason Hall. Run, hide, fight."



20 minutes later, the warnings were changed to an "unconfirmed shooter," before the UM Division of Public Safety and Security issued a statement saying, "There does not appear to be an active threat to the community."



UM EAlert Ann Arbor UPDATE - There continues to be no indication of an active threat to the community. Police continue to investigate. Please stay away from Angell and Mason Halls.— U-M DPSS (@umichdpss) March 16, 2019

The area around Mason Hall, including libraries and classrooms, were being cleared by police.

A vigil for the victims of Thursday's mass shooting in New Zealand was being held at the time and place of the emergency alert.

