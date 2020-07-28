Unions Sue USDA Over Faster Chicken Plant Production Speeds

By Associated Press 1 hour ago

In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 photo, 9-day-old chickens eat a mix of corn and soybeans and drink water inside a chicken house.
Credit (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Unions representing workers at 10 chicken processing plants in six states are suing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to challenge a policy that allows companies to increase production speeds that the unions say puts workers at risk. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union and local unions representing plants in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi and Missouri joined with nonprofit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen to file the lawsuit in federal court in Washington. The lawsuit alleges that the waivers first allowed in 2018 violate the Administrative Procedure Act, endanger worker health and put them at risk during the coronavirus pandemic by making adequate distancing nearly impossible.

 

Tags: 
Local
poultry
processing plant speed
lawsuit
UFCW
Indiana

