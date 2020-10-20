University Of Michigan Students Told To Hunker Down For Two Weeks

By ED WHITE and ANNA LIZ NICHOLS Associated Press/Report for America 1 hour ago

The University of Michigan football stadium is shown in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Credit (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Students at the University of Michigan must stay in place for two weeks after a surge of coronavirus cases driven by social gatherings on and off campus. The Washtenaw County health department says the surge is overwhelming its ability to confront the pandemic. More than 1,000 students have been infected since the start of the fall term, despite limits on the size of gatherings and classes that are mostly held online. Students can attend in-person classes and also leave their residence for exercise, work, food, medical appointments, voting and religious services. The restrictions end on Nov. 3.

 

Tags: 
University of Michigan
Ann Arbor
Michigan
Covid-19
Local

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The fall term at the University of Michigan will open Aug. 31 with a mix of remote learning and in-person classes at the Ann Arbor campus. The school announced its latest response to the coronavirus. Residence halls will be open, but there will be an emphasis on boxed meals and fewer people at one time in dining rooms. Large classes will be held online. Small classes will meet in-person, and class sizes in the middle will be a mix of both. President Mark Schlissel is promising more details in the weeks ahead.