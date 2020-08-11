University Of Notre Dame Launches COVID-19 Testing Dashboard

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

The University of Notre Dame launched a COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday that tracks all positive cases on campus.

All Notre Dame students were required to test negative for COVID-19 before returning to campus for the start of the semester. The University reported Monday that 99.7 percent of students tested negative.

University Spokesperson Paul Browne said the goal of the dashboard is to keep the community informed as the school year continues.

“Once you get used to the idea that this information is available to you on a daily basis, I think it’s reassuring to people.”

Browne said Notre Dame plans to use testing to try and keep ahead of COVID-19 outbreaks on campus.

As of Tuesday, the dashboard shows 4 people total on campus have tested positive for COVID-19 since August 3rd and there have been a total of 67 tests administered.

The dashboard will be updated daily at noon.