University Of Notre Dame Responds To Confusion Online Following Fire At Cathedral In France

When the fire started at the Notre Dame Cathedral in France Monday, the University of Notre Dame saw it's social media blow up.

There was confusion online by some people as to where the fire was. The university saw many tweets posted by individuals who thought the fire was on campus.

According to Notre Dame's Social Media Program Manager for Public Relations, Liz Harter, it was like having a ringside seat to history since the university was being tagged in so many posts about the fire in France.

In fact, the university ended up issuing a clarification online by 1:55 Monday afternoon that the fire was not on campus to try and clear things up. Harter made the comments Tuesday during a talk on social media delivered at the Mendoza College of Business.

