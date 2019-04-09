Unlicensed medical marijuana centers can stay open, as attorneys fail to reach agreement

Dozens of unlicensed medical marijuana provisioning centers can continue to operate as attorneys try to reach an agreement with the state.

Attorneys for the medical marijuana businesses and state regulators met behind closed doors at the Hall of Justice in Lansing for a couple hours Tuesday. But the two sides could not reach an agreement that could keep 50 provisioning centers open.



State regulators had planned to send the unlicensed provisioning centers cease and desist letters at the beginning of this month. But a Court of Claims judge issued a stay, and that stay remains in effect.

The judge has set another hearing for Thursday the 18th.

A week later, the state Medical Marihuana Licensing Board is scheduled to meet and consider license applications. It’s not clear how many of the provisioning centers facing closure could have their licenses up for review at that April 25th meeting.

A few days later, a new entity, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency, is slated to take over licensing for both medical and recreational markets.

Recreational marijuana use is legal now in Michigan. But the state is still developing rules for commercial sales of recreational cannabis products. Recreational sales are expected to begin in 2020.

