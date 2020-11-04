Unofficial Elkhart County Election Returns Are In

By Diane Daniels 4 hours ago

Workers in Elkhart County processing ballots on Election Day 2020.
Credit JUSTIN HICKS/WVPE

Unofficial election results have been posted by Elkhart County.

You can access that data here or see the documents below.

74,001 votes were cast. The county went for President Trump by a margin of 63.24% to 34.71% for Joe Biden. 

Elkhart County
ELECTION results
Local

