UPDATE: 1st US Execution Of Female Inmate In 67 Years Halted

By & Associated Press 26 seconds ago

Lisa Montgomery appears in a 2004 booking photo.
Credit WYANDOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT VIA GETTY IMAGES

NEW (JAN. 12, 2021):

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A judge has granted a stay in what was slated to be the U.S. government's first execution of a female inmate in more than 67 years. Lisa Montgomery killed 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett in December 2004, cut the baby from her womb and then passed off the newborn as her own. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Judge Patrick Hanlon granted the stay late Monday. Her execution was scheduled for Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, just eight days before the inauguration of Joe Biden — an opponent of the federal death penalty. Montgomery’s lawyers have argued that sexual abuse during Montgomery’s childhood led to mental illness.

ORIGINAL POST (Jan. 11, 2021):

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A woman who killed a pregnant woman, cut a baby from her womb and then passed off the newborn as her own is set to die for the crime. Lisa Montgomery would be the first woman executed by the federal government in some six decades if her execution happens as scheduled on Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. Montgomery was holding 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett's baby in her arms when she was arrested one day after the December 2004 killing. Montgomery’s lawyers have argued that sexual abuse during Montgomery’s childhood led to mental illness.

Over the weekend, the President of the University of Notre Dame issued the following statement on the upcoming execution of not only Montgomery, but others scheduled to die: 

“Her execution is one of three in my home state of Indiana in the coming week, which will bring to 13 the number of individuals executed by the federal government in the last six months,” Father Jenkins said in his statement. “President Trump, whose administration has expressed a commitment to defend the sanctity of human life, has the power to stop this inhumane, unprecedented and unnecessary spree of executions pursued by his Justice Department in the waning days of his administration. I urge him to do so.” 

Attorney: Client On Antipsychotic Meds Risks 'Tortuous Death' At Execution In Indiana

By George Hale Jan 6, 2021
(Courtesy: Federal Bureau of Prisons)

Attorneys for the only woman on federal death row are worried that medications she’s prescribed could interfere with lethal injection drugs and cause prolonged suffering.

The U.S. government plans to execute Lisa Montgomery next week at a federal penitentiary in Terre Haute for the murder of a young Missouri woman in 2004.

Vaccine Delivered To Indiana Prison Where Feds Carry Out Executions

By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press Dec 30, 2020
(AP PHOTO/MICHAEL CONROY)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Bureau of Prisons has started vaccinating staff members and some inmates at the federal prison complex where the Justice Department carries out federal executions, as officials work to contain a coronavirus outbreak at the facility. An agency spokesman tells The Associated Press that by Wednesday, doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been delivered to 19 prisons, including the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. They include some prisons that have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.

Judge Delays Execution In Terre Haute Of Only Woman On U.S. Death Row

By Associated Press Dec 26, 2020
(WFIU/WTIU NEWS FILE)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge said the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row. This potentially sets up the Trump administration to schedule the execution after Joe Biden takes office. U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss also vacated an order from the director of the Bureau of Prisons that had set Lisa Montgomery’s execution date for Jan. 12. Montgomery had been scheduled to be put to death this month, but Moss delayed the execution after her attorneys contracted COVID-19.