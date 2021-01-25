UPDATE: Indianapolis Officials Call Mass Shooting Of 6 People Isolated And Targeted

UPDATE:

A mass shooting in Indianapolis early Sunday morning resulted in the death of six people including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

The incident happened on the near northeast side. Police responded to reports of a shooting when they found the bodies. At a press conference, officials couldn’t release many details but they did say this appears to be isolated and targeted. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called the incident a mass murder. "The City of Indianapolis was targeted with an act of depravity that has become alltoo common across the country," Hogsett said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor said he was heartbroken. "There are no right words to say at this time, a time when our community must come to termswith the largest mass casualty shooting in more than a decade," Taylor added. A juvenile male was also shot and is expected to survive. 2021 continues to see an increased number of homicides in Indianapolis.

ORIGINAL POST:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say five people, including a pregnant woman, have been shot to death inside a home in the city. The fatal shootings were discovered after officers found a male juvenile with gunshot wounds at about 4 a.m. Sunday on the city’s near northeast side. Sgt. Shane Foley with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers then received information that led them to a nearby home where they found five adults dead inside. He says one of the five victims was a pregnant woman who was taken to an area hospital, where both she and the unborn child died. Police say the juvenile found with gunshot wounds is expected to survive and was wounded in the shootings. No suspects were in custody Sunday evening.