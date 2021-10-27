UPDATE: Inmate death at St. Joseph County Jail determined to be natural causes

UPDATE (Oct. 27):

Based on preliminary autopsy results, the Indiana State Police have determined the manner of death of a St. Joseph County Jail inmate to be natural causes. The inmate died Sunday, Oct. 24, following a medical episode.

An autopsy was conducted in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The state police say the full autopsy report isn't expected to be completed for several weeks, but no foul play is suspected.

ORIGINAL POST (Oct. 25):

An inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail died over the weekend.

According to a release from the St. Joseph County Police Department, a 33-year-old male inmate experienced an emergency medical episode around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The release says jail medical personnel began life-saving efforts and called emergency medical technicians, but EMTs were unable to revive the inmate when they arrived on scene. The inmate was pronounced dead at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The release says the Indiana State Police are now investigating the death, per jail protocols.

