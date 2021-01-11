UPDATE: Michigan Capitol Commission Takes Action On Open Carry Of Guns

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, armed men stand on the steps at the State Capitol after a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Lansing, Mich. Statehouses where Trump loyalists have rallied since the Nov. 3 election are heightening security after the storming of the U.S. Capitol this week. Police agencies in a number of states are monitoring threats of violence as legislatures return to session and as the nation prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Credit (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

UPDATE (Jan. 11, 2021):

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has banned the open carry of guns in the state Capitol a week after an armed mob rioted in the U.S. Capitol and following a protest in the statehouse last year. Moves to ban weapons at the statehouse have been pushed since April, when protesters opposed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions, some armed with long rifles and other weapons, entered the statehouse demanding to be allowed into the legislative chambers. The Michigan Capitol Commission has been reluctant to issue rules for firearms, but it shifted course Monday and issued the order to ban the open carry of weapons.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was quick to issue a statement following the commission's action.

“No lawmaker, reporter, staff member, or anyone who works in the Michigan Capitol should fear for their safety at work. But in the past year, we have seen a rapid rise in violent rhetoric and threats to public safety that require our immediate action. In April of 2020, armed protestors stormed the Michigan Capitol and stood in the gallery, long guns in hand, looking to intimidate legislators doing their job to serve the people of Michigan. And last week, we saw an armed insurgency occur in our nation’s capitol. This cannot stand. We must take immediate action to protect everyone who steps foot in our state Capitol. 

 

“The Capitol Commission’s action to ban open carry guns at the Capitol is a good start, but more action is needed. On a normal day, hundreds of people walk through the Capitol, including groups of fourth graders, teachers, and parents on school field trips to learn about state government. That’s why we must take action to ban all weapons at the Capitol to keep Michiganders safe. I am hopeful that the Capitol Commission will recognize the need for further action, and I stand ready to assist in implementing this policy to keep Michiganders safe.” 

 

Meantime, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement after the Michigan State Capitol Commission’s action today regarding the open carry of firearms in the Capitol building:

 

“Though I appreciate the Commission’s decision today to prohibit the open carry of firearms, it’s only a single step down the long path of reforms that are necessary to make our legislators, state employees and visitors safe in our state Capitol. Firearms – whether explicitly visible or concealed by clothing – possess the same capability to inflict injury and harm on others and only banning open carry does little to meaningfully improve the safety and security of our Capitol. I urge the Commission or our Legislature to take the proper action and pass the necessary reforms that truly take into account the safety of those visiting and working in our Capitol. Today’s actions are simply not enough to do that.”

ORIGINAL POST (Jan. 9, 2021):


LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Concerns over security at Michigan's Capitol building have reignited after the U.S. Capitol came under attack by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters last week. In Michigan, concealed and open carry firearms are allowed in the Capitol. Since last spring when armed protesters entered the Capitol and yelled at members of security outside the legislative chambers to be let inside, statewide calls to ban firearms in the statehouse have been made. Republican legislative leaders are reexamining their opposition and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is renewing her call for restrictions.

 

Investigation Underway Into Shots Fired Into Tippecanoe County Democratic Party Building

By Ben Thorp Jan 8, 2021
BEN THORP / WBAA

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating shots fired into the Tippecanoe County Democratic Party headquarters they say took place sometime overnight Wednesday.

The vandalism at the county Democratic party headquarters appears to have coincided with pro-Trump extremists convergence on the US Capitol, and the Indiana Democratic Party sees a link between the two. 

The building’s front door was boarded up Thursday night. Police say they received a report at 4 p.m. Thursday and don’t have many details to release yet. 

Elkhart Co. GOP Chairman In D.C. When Mob Overtook U.S. Capitol

By Jan 7, 2021
OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, pro-Trump extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress was attempting to certify the results of the 2020 election.

Elkhart County Republican Party Chairman Dan Holtz said he marched from the rally near the White House to the Capitol Building. He said since he stayed behind the barricades, he couldn’t see inside the building, but he did see a group of “hooligans” gathered on the steps.

 

Top Federal Prosecutor In Michigan Seeks Tips On Capitol Mob

By Associated Press Jan 7, 2021
ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A top federal prosecutor in Michigan is urging people to give tips to the FBI if they are aware of people who joined a violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election. U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider's jurisdiction covers a 34-county area including metropolitan Detroit. He says investigators will review video surveillance and other evidence. Six Michigan men ranging in age from 25 to 64 were arrested by D.C. police.