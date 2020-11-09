UPDATE: Notre Dame Mandates Virus Testing After Football Celebration

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

UPDATE (Nov. 9):

The University of Notre Dame began COVID-19 exit testing for its students Monday ahead of the holiday break. After this weekend’s football game -- where students gathered for pre-game parties and rushed the field in violation of social distancing -- penalties have increased for students who don’t get tested.

In an email to students, University President Fr. John Jenkins called the conduct “disappointing” and laid out the new guidelines: if students don’t report for COVID-19 testing, they won’t be able to register for spring classes. They’re also not allowed to leave South Bend until they receive their results and know they're virus-free.

Jim Moster, a junior at Notre Dame, says the new protocols make sense given the weekend partying. But, he also thinks the university should take responsibility for allowing student attendance at the game, especially this close to the end of the semester.

“We’re burned out, and I think a lot of students feel like they need an outlet," Moster said. "Students must take responsibility for their own actions. I think that we should also hold the university accountable.”

Sophia Henn, a senior at Notre Dame, said with students returning to their home communities, stricter protocols are necessary. However, she said that logic doesn’t always translate to stressed-out students.

“If there’s any time to be strict, it really is now," Henn said. "Even though we think it’s reasonable, I think we’re all just fatigued.”

Notre Dame will conduct exit testing from now through Saturday, Nov. 21.

AP UPDATE (Nov. 9):

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — University of Notre Dame students are now subject to mandatory coronavirus testing and face strict penalties if they leave town before getting their test results after thousands of fans stormed the football field and threw parties to celebrate a double-overtime upset over Clemson.

PREVIOUS POST ( Nov. 7):

Saturday night Notre Dame pulled off a stunning win at Notre Dame Stadium beating top-ranked Clemson in double overtime by a score of 47-40.

Kyren Williams had a 3-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and No. 4 Notre Dame shut down top-ranked Clemson with a couple of sacks to seal a 47-40 victory Saturday night, the Fighting Irish’s first victory over a No. 1 in 27 years.

Clemson had won 36 straight games and had not lost to an Atlantic Coast Conference team since 2017. The Fighting Irish, playing in the ACC only because of the pandemic, snapped both streaks and sparked fans to storm the field in a celebration that most definitely did not meet the CDC’s social-distancing guidelines.

The lack of social distance lit up Twitter. St. Joseph Co. Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox tweeted, "Approve of the win, but this is concerning. At least there are masks and all undergrads were tested this week!"

Clemson played without their star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Notre Dame kept their home game winning streak alive, making it 23 straight wins at home.

