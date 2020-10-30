UPDATE: Outdoor Prayer Service Held To Remember Grace College Junior Found Dead In Residence Hall

Grace College in Winona Lake has announced that a student was found dead in a residence hall on campus earlier today.

WINONA LAKE, IND. – The Grace College family gathered on Friday afternoon to pray for the family and friends of Bethany Nesbitt following the news of her death. Grace College President Dr. Bill Katip led the campus in prayer outside of the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center.

Bethany, age 20, was a third-year psychology major at Grace College from Grand Ledge, Michigan. The youngest of nine children, her ambition was to become a child life specialist working with ill and disabled children in a hospital setting.

Her academic advisor and Dean of the School of Behavioral Sciences Dr. Kevin Roberts described Bethany as “an extremely bright and quick-witted young woman who demonstrated a laser focus in her career aspirations to serve hurting children.” Bethany was on track to graduate this May.

Bethany’s resident director Alicia Meyer recounted, “Bethany was incredibly sweet and remarkably thoughtful. She demonstrated intention when she asked questions and checked in with others. She was known to shout across the hall with friends and make others laugh.”

Bethany will be remembered as an exceptionally thoughtful and kind young woman who loved the Lord and others well. Her compassion and intentionality defined her on campus and will never be forgotten.

Grace College leadership has been in close contact with Bethany’s parents since learning of her passing. “We share a mutual trust in the Lord and dependency on His mercy and grace,” said Dr. Bill Katip, president of Grace College. “We will continue to support the Nesbitt family in any way possible as they process the tragic news and mourn the loss of their daughter.”

Grace College continues to provide counseling and support to those who loved and cared for Bethany. While we await answers on the cause of her death, there is no reason to suspect foul play or self-harm. As we mourn Bethany’s passing, we take comfort in the knowledge that she is now with the Lord.

(ORIGINAL RELEASE)

WINONA LAKE, IND. – It is with great sadness that we report Grace College student Bethany Nesbitt was discovered passed away in her residence hall on Friday morning at approximately 10 a.m.

At this time, the cause of her death is unknown. Local health authorities are working to determine the cause.

All classes and sporting events are canceled for the rest of today. A campus-wide prayer meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. outside of the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be practiced at this gathering.

The Grace College family is deeply grieved by Bethany’s death. Our current focus is on providing care and counsel to her family, friends and classmates. Grace’s Counseling Center staff will be available for students at the prayer meeting and following.

We will send updates and additional information when it is available.

We ask everyone to join us in prayer for the Nesbitt family and friends.