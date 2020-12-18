Update On Shootings At Mishawaka's Central Park

The St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's Office has released an update on the condition of one of the young men shot at Mishawaka's Central Park on Tuesday.

(You can read more in the release below.) UPDATE #2: We are receiving many requests asking for clarification regarding the condition of Mr. Trozzy. To clear up this confusion, and with family’s permission, we are confirming that Mr. Trozzy remains on life support for organ procurement; he is clinically dead, but must remain in this condition until the organs can be harvested. Original Release: St. Joseph County –The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) continues to actively investigate a shooting that occurred on the evening of December 15th at Central Park, Mishawaka, which resulted in injuries to two individuals. We have received several inquiries regarding updates on the injured parties. Vincenzo Trozzy, 18 years old of Osceola, IN, remains in the hospital in critical condition on life support as of the issuance of this release. The second victim, Joseph McFarland, Jr., 17 years old of Mishawaka, IN, sustained non life-threatening injuries. At this time no arrests have been made, nor have charges been filed. CMHU continues to follow-up on any and all leads,and is reviewing surveillance footage from the area. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call CMHU at 574-235-5009or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.