UPDATE: St. Joe Co. Police Now Say Crash Victims Were Not Stranded For Two Days In Ditch After All

UPDATE:

Upon further review, St. Joseph Co. Police now say that two people rescued from a vehicle in a ditch on Dragoon Trail earlier today were not there for two days after all.

Here is the latest statement from police on a corrected version of the timeline of events:

After further investigation County Police have received information which questions the original time of the crash. Information given to dispatch by the 911 caller and sent out on to officers was that the two occupants of the Red Dodge Charger in the ditch off Dragoon Trail were trapped for two days. Upon further investigation it is now believed that the occupants were trapped for less than 24 hours.

The property owner has told county police he was in the field on Monday January 4 around noon and did not see the vehicle. The property owner believes the vehicle likely entered the property after dark on January 4th and missed a curve while driving down the dirt lane. The occupants of the vehicle stated that they were not sure when they crashed or how long they had been trapped.

ORIGINAL POST:

Today St. Joseph Co. Police released details of a crash in which two people were stranded in a vehicle in a ditch for two days before being found by hunters.

On Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at approximately 8:28 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Dragoon Trail near Hilltop Farms for a vehicle that was found crashed into a ditch a few hundred feet down a dirt side road. Dispatch advised that the vehicle and two occupants inside the vehicle had been there for two days. Upon arrival, patrol officers located a vehicle that had been found by hunters on private property. The female driver suffered from several injuries including a possible broken foot. The male passenger suffered from multiple unknown injuries. Both were transported to local hospital. The investigation is ongoing.