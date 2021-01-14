Upper-Level GCS Students To Return To In-Person Classes

Goshen Community Schools announced it will allow upper-level students to return to in-person learning after the Martin Luther King holiday on Jan. 18. That’s despite Elkhart County’s return to the “red” on the state’s county-by-county COVID-19 tracking map.

Starting Jan. 19, Goshen students grades 7-12 will return to in-person learning four days a week, with a virtual learning day on Wednesday.

The school system announced late last month that it would extend full virtual learning for upper-level students until at least Jan. 6, unless Elkhart County returned to the orange designation before then.

Even though the county is back in the red as of this week, school spokesperson Lori Martin said administrators feel it’s safe for students to return to the classroom with mitigation efforts in place.

A release from the school encouraged students to practice masking, distancing and hand hygiene. It also said the school will conduct “thorough” cleanings on Wednesdays, when students attend class virtually.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

